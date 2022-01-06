Letter: Other protest groups deserve investigation

OK, stick a knife in me. Was the Jan. 6 incursion that big of a deal? Was what took place that bad? Yes, it is terrible a person lost her life. She was shot by a federal employee under questionable circumstances. I feel strongly that each and every life matters. She should be alive today.

We have a committee holding hearings delving into the entire event and I say “good.” At the same time I sit here reading about the actions of other groups - BLM - ANTIFA to name two. And how many people are no longer alive due to the actions of people inside of these two groups? How many billions of dollars of damage have these two protest groups hoisted upon this country? How many small businesses were destroyed by them?

My question is why don’t these two groups warrant a congressional committee ... a congressional committee investigating them and what they did and who did it?

Yeah, I recognize I’m a fossil and decades behind the thinking of these brilliant people running this country but I think BLM and ANTIFA deserve equal time. OK stick a knife in me!

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

