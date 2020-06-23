Letter: Other possibilities to explain 'white privilege'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to comment on Katie Winbauer’s column on white privilege published in the June 11 Tribune. In that column Ms. Winbauer gave a “classic example” of white privilege. In her example she told the readers how her and her boyfriend, “a person of color,” went to get haircuts at a salon they had not been to before in a predominately white community by a white stylist. She was satisfied with her haircut but her boyfriend was not with his despite being told by the stylist she knew how to cut “black hair.”

Being a person trained in the sciences I wondered if there could be other possibilities to explain this other than white privilege. The most obvious explanation is the stylist probably had few black clients so was not well experienced in cutting black hair. Another possibility is the stylist didn’t understand the boyfriend’s request. Or, was the boyfriend used to a previous stylist and the new one didn’t style his hair like the previous stylist. Just because the stylist said she could cut black hair does not necessarily mean she could do it well. Most of us have experienced times when someone told us they could do something but it turned out they either couldn’t or did it poorly.

Whatever the reason for the bad haircut this is nothing more than an anecdotal story of two people getting haircuts. It is not white privilege.