Other options are available to women

I am responding to the article regarding “Native Americans face more abortion hurdles”, Bismarck Tribune 2/20/23. The gist of the article is Native women have to travel so far to get an abortion. The writer uses the words “ to get the procedure”. Another example of how, for years, the press does not tell the whole truth of what an abortion is, the taking of an innocent life. The article goes on to say many facilities don’t have the staff to do abortions. I guess some people have forgotten the Hippocratic Oath, “ First Do No Harm” which many of our medical personnel have taken.

The part that really got my attention was “The proportion of Catholic Health systems which generally prohibit abortions has grown significantly”. One in six acute care hospitals in the U.S. are in the Catholic system. Go to Leviticus and it states in part “Nor shall you stand by idly when your neighbor’s life is at stake”, says the Lord. The Catholic Church is nearly one of the last groups that stands for life from conception to natural death. If you listen to our “so-called devout Catholic” President you will be misled. ND has 7 pregnancy care centers in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Park River, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Bismarck and 2 maternity/adoption homes in West Fargo and Minto waiting to help single pregnant women of all races. Many of these exist on donations from wonderful people. Is that even being offered to these women who need help? Taking the innocent baby’s life should not be an option.