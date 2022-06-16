 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: OSHA needs more resources

This letter is in response to the Bismarck Tribune's editorial on May 21, 2022, “OSHA message must be strong on violations.”

While I wholeheartedly agree with the Bismarck Tribune's message, let's remember that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's enforcement tends to be weak whenever it is understaffed and overstretched. North Dakota desperately needs more OSHA inspectors, and this is a matter for Congress to remedy.

Workplace safety needs to be a top priority for anyone seeking election – or reelection – to Congress. Making sure that our state gets more OSHA inspectors needs to be a core priority for our congressional delegation. If a candidate for the U.S. House or a candidate for the U.S. Senate does not regard workplace safety as important, that candidate should be held accountable.

So yes, OSHA needs to do its job. It needs more inspectors to do its job. Fundamentally, it is up to the voters to ensure that our representatives and senators in Congress make it a core priority to ensure that OSHA has the necessary resources to accomplish its mission to protect workers.

Andrew Alexis Varvel, Bismarck

