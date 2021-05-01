Letter: Optimism high for North Dakota tourism post-pandemic

Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 2-8 North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week, recognizing the industry’s role in supporting our communities and businesses, restoring the economy and rebuilding our workforce.

Optimism is high that through creative planning and hard work across the industry, North Dakota is well positioned to welcome a public eager for travel and adventure in 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans are ready to travel and looking for inspiration as they are dreaming, planning and booking travel at increasingly higher rates. North Dakota Tourism’s website, NDtourism.com, experienced a 51% increase in visitation last year and is up another 75% thus far in 2021. Visitation from all 50 states indicates travelers are looking at us as a safe, affordable and exciting destination in which to refresh, reconnect and refocus. Our travel motivators are exactly what people are looking for: scenic beauty, wide-open spaces, national and state parks and historic sites.