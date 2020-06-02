Letter: Opposed to rec complex

I will be voting “No” to the rec complex. I am 81 years of age, living on a fixed income, with increasing medical expenses. I find no benefit for me or for our large population of elderly in this same position. There is no mention of how we may use this new facility as it will be created for children, youth, and those who can still run, walk and bike the myriad of paths in our city as well as the YMCA, and all the other like facilities. But we do get to pay for this, as we have been paying for decades. Isn’t it now someone else’s turn?