Letter: Oppose term limits for North Dakota legislators

Ads say that 36 states have term limits but they don’t say how many want to get rid of them. It seems like outside money is trying to persuade voters to limit our ability to choose good leaders. Or are Democrats pushing it because they are in the minority and don’t win due to their unpopular perspectives?

We have a citizen legislature that meets for up to 80 days every other year, even though some think they meet every year. If they were limited to eight years, that would mean only four sessions — not long enough to understand policy and become a leader. Only those in state government work full time and they often need more time to fulfill their many duties.

Many of our legislators are from rural areas. If we lose them with term limits, who will replace them in areas that have less population each year? It would create more problems than solve any.

Each district has about equal number of constituents. With the recent redistricting, some legislators were left out, some are competing against each other while others have retired. We already have our own way of handling legislators—the ballot box.

Vote NO on the term limit issue. Don’t let outsiders take away our rights to choose our legislators and leaders.

Marlene Kouba, Regent