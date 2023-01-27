Letter: Oppose corporate farming in North Dakota

A cruel wind blowing from Bismarck. Our current Governor Burgum is pushing to end the ban on corporate farming in the state.

Anyone who has taken a beginning economics class knows that corporations are responsible first and foremost to their shareholders, ergo the bottom line. Corporations buy their inputs where they can the cheapest, putting local suppliers out of business. They will take the land away from resident producers and those producers will have to work for them. Independent producers will be handcuffed to being price takers. Corporate entities will require them to buy specific inputs if they want to sell their livestock/crops to the corporations.

When a corporation buys land, it artificially inflates the price taking the opportunity for buying land away from a local generational farmer. Allowing corporate farms will begin the death knell for small towns. The Class B camaraderie will be a thing of the past. Generational farms will disappear within a generation. When you aren’t tied to the land you are not invested in taking care of it for future generations. Land is the future of food security. Many smaller producers ensure food security when weather or disease affects plants or animals. Corporations will take all they want out of the land and then sell it either at a profit or a loss. Both are beneficial to their bottom line.

We have visited with friends like us involved in the ag industry in other western states that wish they had the ban on corporate farming like we do. They bemoan what happened to price out small producers in their states. They say hold onto our ban with fierce determination.

Our state has billions and we can afford to build the type of ag businesses Governor Burgum touts as needing outsider dollars for.

Travis and Karen Anderson, Warwick