It is frustrating when citizens do not read and understand a bill, and spread misinformation. Some citizens in opposition to this bill are only hearing “smoking in bars” will be legal. Please read and understand the intent of the bill.

HB 1229, if passed in the Senate, will allow for bars and cigar lounges to operate in ND. If the bill becomes law, a bar or cigar lounge must have a humidor, fresh air system with a smoke eater and only allow cigars to be smoked on the premises.

Owners of existing bars will most likely not want to make the large financial investment of a humidor and exhaust system to attract a relatively small percentage that will want to enjoy a cigar. This intent of this proposed legislation is not to reintroduce smoking in all bars.

A fine cigar lounge is a destination business with ties to the tourism industry. If you do not smoke cigars, why would you go into one? With the current employment crisis in our country, employees have many options of where they want to work.

Surrounding states already have similar laws on the books, and North Dakota is losing out on revenue generated by taxing and regulating these new businesses. Montana, South Dakota, and even liberal Minnesota allow cigar lounges.

In North Dakota, and much of the United States, even with the associated health risks, social alcohol consumption by adults over 21 is widely acceptable and normalized. Yes, both alcohol and tobacco come with health concerns.

Cigars are a legal product that should be given the same opportunities that alcohol has for consumption in a regulated business.

Josette Dupree, Mandan