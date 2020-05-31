Letter: Only one conservative in state treasurer race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Republican primary voters always look for real conservatives to support. It was, therefore, unavoidable that someday a well-funded leftist would spend tens of thousands of dollars sending out mailers with the word "conservative" next to his name and hope that he could fool North Dakotan Republicans into voting for him. Thomas Beadle is that candidate.

While in the state legislature Beadle has voted with Democrats for gun control. He has voted with Democrats for abortion every single time a bill on that issue has come up. He has sponsored a bill to create a special protected class for those with "perceived gender-related identity." He has been among the legislature's most aggressive advocates of increasing state spending even supporting efforts to spend $5 million on a state sponsored cactus garden. Now Beadle wants Republicans to make him their nominee for state treasurer so he and his supporters have spent tens of thousands of dollars telling them that he is "conservative."