Letter: Only leadership can stop this war

When I view national news, I see nothing but this ongoing war in Europe and we all do tend to get mighty nervous, why wouldn't we? We've heard our grandparents speak of WWI and WWII and it was bloody awful. What is unfolding daily is atrocious genocide/infanticide, period. These threats held we the people of USA is beyond modern comprehension and we seek a way out of it. Sleepless nights, bombs on TV at places that were completely docile and culturally inviting to visit, beautiful people who held wheat parades rejoicing in democracy and enjoying their lives abruptly altered forever. I pray to our Lord and Savior daily for a resolution, but only leadership can stop this carnage. I keep contemplating why and then how come and I only know: This is a land grab, this a blow to a republic for free people, this is a way for world domination on free people by a leader who beyond belief is sending a resounding signal: I will be Lex Luther, who is your Superman? Do we have anyone who can stand up to this tyranny as Sam Adams and John Hancock did? This is the newest revolution per oil and gas waging as the new taxation without representation for We the People of the Free World, as astounding as that sounds in 2022. The only issue is: WE did nothing to stomp it out now, today. That's our tragedy in the brewing now. Think of that way, I certainly do. Neville Chamberlain v. Winston Churchill. It's like Victor Davis Hanson, it's the beginning again, world domination by Putin and Xi. We can't let it happen twice. It's 2022 not 1939.