Leftist columnist Lloyd Omdahl (7/14) likes to preach on our racist past. This magnifies our sense of collective guilt and serves the Left’s race agenda. Bill Patrie does the same (3/24/22,“The Albatross We Wear”) but more thoughtfully. He provides a useful metaphor: the killing of the albatross in Coleridge’s poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.” Patrie and Omdahl believe America has killed many albatrosses and is cursed, especially by the original sin of slavery.

Both believe this curse weighs just as heavily on us today as it did on our forefathers. Tolerated at our country’s founding, slavery was truly “a hellish thing.” But was no measure of atonement gained from the bloody Civil War? What about 50 years of affirmative action?

Both remind us of racial injustices committed after the Civil War, as if the guilt falls equally on us all. But history shows that albatross is properly draped on the shoulders of their tribe. Democrats were the pro-slavery party. After the war they were the party of Jim Crow, the KKK, and segregation. Prominent in the American progressive movement were proponents of eugenics and racial hygiene. If there is such a thing as systemic racism (pay attention, Lloyd), a good case can be made that FDR and LBJ were its architects and modern Democrats maintain it. Visit Baltimore, Chicago, and any other large city perpetually run by Democrats.

For them, it seems, there is no way forward other than all whites accepting their perpetual and irredeemable guilt. Embracing the spirit of Patrie’s homily, we would also don the imaginary curses conjured by the practitioners of critical race theory.

But if we must engage in these public struggle sessions, let’s also confess our collective guilt for the sin of abortion, which is perpetrated disproportionately against black Americans.

David Crane, Mott