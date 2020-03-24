Letter: Omdahl off the mark with anti-coal opinion

Columnist Lloyd Omdahl’s recent opinion piece “Lowering the coal industry down gently” seems ill-timed considering the role that the state’s seven lignite-based power plants are playing in the national defense against the coronavirus.

Baseload power – the kind delivered affordable and reliably – by coal-based power plants is more important than ever as the government, industries and people are working together to keep Americans healthy, fed and comfortable during a national emergency.

Reading Omdahl’s column left me with several unanswered questions: “If not coal, then what?” and “Did he consider that Team North Dakota is working on solving CO2 emissions with capture and storage technologies?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For the last 50 years, North Dakotans have largely taken their electric needs for granted because of the role of the lignite industry. Power has been provided reliably, the cost has been affordable and the state is one of 14 clean air states. Mined land reclamation is also second to none as farm land is returned to a state as good or better.