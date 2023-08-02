Lest folks think that America has a history to be proud of, Lloyd Omdahl sets them straight with his 4th of July column (“Can God Bless America?”).

It would be refreshing if Omdahl attempted a positive portrayal and defense of our country’s history and her unique values and institutions. Traditional liberals had no problems with patriotism. They venerated America, while fully acknowledging her egregious failures to live up to her values. Along with Abraham Lincoln, they believed America is the last best hope of earth. But Omdahl seems incapable of such a defense. I suspect it is because he no longer is a traditional liberal.

Having read many of his columns, I find it hard to believe that Omdahl reveres America. He never misses an opportunity to remind us of our country’s failures and contradictions and — in the style of the mendacious Commie historian, Howard Zinn — portrays them in the worst possible light. He doesn’t promote American Exceptionalism, just our exceptional badness.

He rails against Christian Nationalists, but I don’t think he’s even a secular nationalist. He never denounces the Left’s rejection of national identity and their embrace of globalism and open borders.

He says nothing about government censorship and the Left’s assault on free speech.

He seems unbothered by the breathtaking government abuses of constitutional rights during the pandemic.

He doesn’t like Federalism and our system of checks and balances.

In his 12/16/22 column, he denounces capitalism (all about greed) and affirms communism (all about sharing!!)…

If Omdahl thinks his leftist pals are creating a better alternative, he is a fool. The future they want to create will be no utopia; it will be godless, collectivist, and totalitarian. Until then, they destroy what is good and wreak havoc. Want evidence of their malevolent intent? Go visit San Francisco.

David Crane, Mott