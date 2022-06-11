Letter: Oil tax rate should remain in place

We disagree with Continental’s owner Hamm and Petroleum Council President Ron Ness on the matter of amending the law to spare the oil industry an excess profits tax of 1%. That increase is expected to be temporary. The Williston Basin Oil Industry should pay the temporary production tax increase established by our legislators. We should share the pain when the price per barrel exceeds $95.

The oil industry should pay the original and now reduced tax. ND needs more than $13 billion to plug and reclaim salted lands. Consider Bottineau County which is typical of counties with conventional straight up and down wells. Thousands of acres are so contaminated, unproductive that the ND Ag Bank will not issue loans involving those lands unless they are certified as restored. Bottineau County has 40+ exhausted or declining oilfields. Of its 500 wells, 250 are producing now but less than 125 were producing when the Russian/Arab price war occurred.

Lynn Helms, Director Mineral Resources reports that utilizing President Trump’s Cares Act the average cost to plug unproductive conventional wells was $75,000. The cost of reclamation ranged from $100,000 to millions. The cost depends on leachate movement. Drones and electro conductivity testing on the ground will disclose the depth, width and cost of restoring soil health.

Mr. Hamm, pay the tax. Your industry should be transparent and honest like the strip mining, wind and solar industries. They fully bond for reclamation. Time will tell if their reclamations will work. As of now, ND stands liable for allowing your industry to avoid clean ups incident by incident. ND has condemned surface acres by providing your industry free of cost unpermitted solid waste disposal sites.

Donny Nelson, Keene

Fintan Dooley, Bismarck

Salt Contaminated Land & Water Council

