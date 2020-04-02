Letter: Oil industry is resilient

The coronavirus and OPEC has unleashed an unprecedented one-two-punch to our national and local economies.

Most unfortunately, oil prices and capital investments are unlikely to recover quickly. Companies will do all they can to retain employees, but there will be job losses and many service companies will not survive.

However, not everything is bleak nor is this new to the industry. The experience and resiliency of the industry ensures we are able to tighten appropriately and continue onto tomorrow:

- The oil and gas industry will continue as one of our largest employers.

- The Bakken will continue to produce more than 1 million barrels of oil per day, providing the petroleum products needed during the COVID 19 outbreak for our nation's consumer supply chains and the production of plastics for ventilators.

- Companies will continue to drive efficiency and technology to boost well production and lower costs.

- The state will continue to collect oil and gas taxes to fund its general fund budget, top priorities, and the Legacy Fund.

- The people and families of the oil and gas industry will remain strong, adaptive, and optimistic for our futures.