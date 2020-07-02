Letter: Oil companies getting too much from state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s great to hear the Industrial Commission is finally getting serious about abandoned oil well sites but why the gift to oil companies?

When I was forced to sign a lease for a site in the '80s, it was understood that the oil companies were responsible for reclaiming the site after production ceased. The deadline for the site to be considered abandoned, I think, was three years. The state in its ultimate wisdom (?) changed the time to seven years, then the landowner can beg to have it restored.

Now the Industrial Commission is going to use tax dollars to restore what the oil companies would have done if the commission would have been doing its job. The state says it will put oil field workers back to work and off unemployment. That’s true, but if the oil companies would have been required to do the reclaiming they would have hired the same workers and they would pay the taxes for the workers and the unemployment taxes. The oil companies also get their bonding back.

It appears to me that the oil companies are getting a much bigger stimulus amount than you or me. It also appears that service companies are taking the biggest hit and they get nothing from the stimulus. If the Industrial Commission had been doing its job would there have been so many abandoned wells?

David Drovdal, Bismarck

