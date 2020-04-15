Letter: Oil and gas should clean up its own mess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What do COVID-19 and low oil prices have in common? They are showing us real quickly which oil 'Emperors are not Wearing Clothes.' On April 1, 2020, North Dakota oil titan, Whiting Petroleum was the first to show us their birthday suits as their stock fell by $42.12 in the past couple months bringing their stock down to 39 cents a share. Whiting’s bankruptcy like others in the oil and gas industry is in large part due to market impacts of the oil price wars between Russia and Saudi Arabia combined with the COVID-19 crisis. Uncertainty surrounding how long these issues impacting the market are going to last will likely cause oil companies both big and small to follow Whiting’s lead and file for bankruptcy.

In the aftermath of our current situation, the government is going to have some very painful hindsight if more and more companies are forced to file for bankruptcy. When oil and gas companies go bankrupt it is possible for their wells to be left abandoned. When this occurs the only money that is available is the bond the company had to put up prior to drilling the well. Due to historically low bonding requirements, most bonds do not cover the cost of cleanup. Due to this, we the taxpayers get left with the bill. This is not acceptable. We can solve this problem now by requiring companies to have increased bonds to ensure the cost of cleanup is covered by the company.