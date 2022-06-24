Letter: Officials needed for state tennis events

The girls state tennis tournament concluded recently and one thing noticeably absent at the event were officials. Typically, in tennis, players abide by the “code” and call their own lines. However, at the state tournament where the stakes are higher having 3-4 roving officials present helps reassure both players and parents that it’s a level playing field. The role of the officials is to overrule poor line calls, settle any disputes, and act as a line judge on a court.

Tennis is not a revenue generating sport. However, a daily gate is collected from spectators at state which would cover the cost of the tournament officials. So money is a non issue. So then what is?

Beginning in early May a group of parents sought to have officials at the state tournament. These parents contacted NDHSAA staff to make their concerns known. These parents also reached out to representatives at the USTA Northern Section office to request a list of officials in ND to provide to the NDHSAA staff. Yet nothing was done on their behalf. No calls or emails were placed to any of the certified officials in ND (including myself). All of the above is in contradiction to the NDHSAA regulation stipulating 3-4 officials be present at the state tournament.

The lack of effort and consideration for the tennis student athletes, parents, and spectators by the NDHSAA is appalling and unfortunate. These parents were asking for a few officials to be present for three days. Not a big ask by any means. I would like to see the NDHSAA do a better job with the state tennis tournament.

Kevin Allan, Mandan

