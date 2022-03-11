Letter: Officials hypocrites in Ukraine support

Republican hypocrisy knows no boundaries. Recently, our governor and Washington delegation, condemned Russia for attacking Ukraine, and pledged their support, for the Ukrainian people. Wasn’t that long ago when Hoeven took a trip to Russia … on Independence Day in the U.S. On top of that, they all gave their undying allegiance to Trump, who himself cozied up to Putin. Never a once have they denounced their Putin loving president. They forget that Trump withheld military aid to the Ukrainians, which resulted in his first impeachment. They never condemned their Putin loving president for his “quid pro quo,” while looking for dirt on the man that beat him in the 2020 election by a landslide in a fairly conducted election. It’s obvious our governor and delegation loyalty lies with Trump, who supports Putin. Now they are putting out a media message supporting just the opposite. Typical hypocrites.