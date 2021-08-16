 Skip to main content
Letter: Observe nursing home precautions
Letter: Observe nursing home precautions

I am a regular visitor to a nursing home where my dad is a resident. The usual requirements are in place in order to visit a resident. Wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, maintain a space between yourself and others. Not required to be vaccinated, but the question is asked. The woman in front of me had a mask but pulled down under her chin, was not vaccinated, declined using the hand sanitizer, and came back to the check-in desk up close to me after she had passed through.

A message to similar people who deny and defy that COVID is real and dangerous and their own beliefs are more important than anyone else: stay home and out of nursing homes. Visit by phone. You are endangering the well-being of all the residents and staff. This behavior is sickening.

Susan Grenz, Bismarck

