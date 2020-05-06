Letter: Nurse frustrated with unemployment system

I am a 62-year-old ND ER nurse working in the Bronx, N.Y., for eight weeks helping on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. My ND contract was cut short due to low census. I could have worked just one day a week as the only income provider for my family and attempted to collect a portion of unemployment benefits but I chose not to for two reasons. First, I decided instead to help where people were dying daily and hospitals were short staffed. I am glad I made the decision to do this and feel joy because I did, regardless of the personal risk. Second, before I left, I struggled with the unemployment division telling me "there is nothing more you have to do" to get a two-week period of unemployment insurance I previously applied for near the end of February and the first week in March. I called frequently at that time and now supposedly there are "no notes" from my calls where I was advised to "do nothing more and wait." Nurses don't often collect unemployment. I was simply waiting two weeks for my new job to start at that time. I constantly called the unemployment office to find out why my benefit was not showing up. I called the governor's office and the senate who "could not help." Shame on ND unemployment office for their rudeness, and lack of correct information given to me when I called in. I was laughed at and when asked to speak to a supervisor, never received a call back. My family is in Bismarck, I am in NYC now until June working at St. Barnabas Hospital ER. I am glad I am helping. It's important to count on others when in need, even for me.
Victoria Gregg, Bismarck
