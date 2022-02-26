Letter: Nuclear power can be solution for North Dakota

On Saturday the Tribune published an article on the impending electricity demand growth for our state over the next 15 years. 2.25GW of demand growth. On Wednesday an editorial with insight into how this situation might be handled was published. Through Basin Electric, the editorial touted wind and natural gas as simple solutions to demand. This is the easy response because of the government subsidy favorability of wind turbines, and the quick, cheap deployment of natural gas power stations.

I write to make the case for a different solution. For cracking the atom. Nuclear power has never taken hold in North Dakota because of its massive economy of scale. Each reactor in a plant produces over 1GW of electricity. The long-term cost of nuclear power is among the very lowest in the industry, and the most significant chunk of that cost is tied up in the financing of construction (something we can alleviate), not in day-to-day operations. Unlike renewable power sources, which are only able deliver electricity to the grid 20-30% of the time due to intermittency, nuclear power regularly surpasses 90%, far superior to natural gas, coal, and even hydroelectric power supply. This means we’re not paying for the backup plants needed by renewables.

A nuclear power plant is exactly the type of construction that aligns with North Dakota values. It’s an investment in long-term infrastructure that would provide cheap, reliable, abundant electricity for the rest of our lives (operating licenses run out 80 years in some facilities). Such energy is an important foundation for economic expansion. Lower power bills are a substantial subsidy to residents, especially during winters like this. Nuclear power would help the state meet the Governor’s 2030 carbon emission goal, and it would elevate our state to become the energy leader we claim to be.

Tom Hansen, Bismarck

