Letter: Nuclear energy should be considered for future

Hallelujah! Mike Quinn and I finally agree on something (letter 2-20-20). I have disagreed with many of his political letters, but we are together on the idea that nuclear energy should be discussed for the future.

My husband worked on constructing several nuclear power plants in Washington State in the early 1980s. He studied nuclear energy and believed in it for the future of our country. Then Three Mile Island nuclear accident happened; the Nuclear Energy Commission instituted extensive restrictions. No injuries were caused in that event, but the media grabbed on to negative news and scare tactics which frightened people. Few were educated in the pros and cons of it. The job was eventually shut down, and the plants never opened.