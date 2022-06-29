Letter: Now is the time to keep up the fight for abortion rights in North Dakota

The Supreme Court issued a shameful ruling last week overturning Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision recognizing the constitutional right to abortion nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision means abortion soon will be banned in North Dakota, thanks to a trigger law that’s been on the books since 2007.

Additionally, the ruling in this case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, will set off a chain reaction with states banning abortion and criminalizing essential care throughout entire regions of the country. Half the states in the country are expected to ban abortion, denying the 36 million women and other people who can become pregnant the fundamental right to decide for themselves whether and when to become a parent.

Because of the state’s trigger law, North Dakotans will have fewer rights than people in other states in this country. This is deeply painful to all of us who believe that the right to control our own bodies and to make such deeply personal decisions is ours, not the government’s.

As some North Dakotans have already experienced due to severe obstacles to abortion care, banning abortion leaves many with no other option than to carry a pregnancy to term and give birth. Forcing someone to carry a pregnancy against their will has life-altering consequences, including enduring serious health risks from continued pregnancy and childbirth, making it harder to escape poverty, derailing their education and career plans, and making it more difficult to leave an abusive partner.

Banning abortion will have an immediate and devastating impact on women and all people who can become pregnant, taking from them a right that has been central to their ability to plan their lives, families and careers. But the burdens will disproportionately fall on Black and Brown people, people struggling to make ends meet, those who are already parenting, folks in rural areas, Indigenous people, undocumented immigrants, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit folks, and young people. The Supreme Court’s ruling will also lead to pregnancy losses being subject to suspicion, investigation and arrest, and patients and doctors facing charges and jail.

Make no mistake: Politicians won’t stop here. The same anti-abortion extremists seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are coming for our right to access birth control and gender-affirming care, marry who we love, and vote. Everyone’s rights are on the line now, and we will not quit.

Anti-abortion politicians have put North Dakota on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined not to let them off the hook. Politicians who do not believe in protecting the civil rights and liberties of their constituents have no business in governors’ mansions, in state attorneys general’s offices or in state legislatures.

But everybody can fight back. Take to the streets to have your voices heard, contact your elected representatives and support your local abortion movement, including abortion funds, health centers, and reproductive justice organizations. And then vote. Vote like your rights depend on it – because they do! We can demand better from our elected officials and vote them out of office if they refuse to listen. We can care for others and get involved in our communities to make life better and more just for those around us.

The path to taking back our rights is long, but the ACLU will be there every step of the way until we all have the power to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families. While the courts are letting anti-abortion politicians attack our fundamental rights, they don’t get the final say — we do.

Libby Skarin is campaigns director for the ACLU of North Dakota.

