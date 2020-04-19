Letter: Now is a good time to surprise grandparents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, April 7 was a grand day for a walk. Better still was the scene at its close. Four good looking young people were gathered near a window at my residence, The Terrace, whom I guessed knew the grandmother inside. Her window was decorated with colorful decals during an earlier visit by the faithful four. Inside grandma peeked through an opening that allowed for conversation and laughter. Before returning to my nearby room, I lingered long enough to enjoy the camaraderie taking place at my neighbor's window.

Of course, The Terrace residents are restricted from coming and going as are senior living residents at other facilities. I was thinking, how thoughtful are these young folks to spend this marvelous day to engage their grandmother as they did when, perhaps, their close friends wondered their whereabouts. I hope they come around again. Their joyful sounds put smiles on my face and certainly on the face of their 92-year-old grandma. Without a doubt, her head on the pillow, recalling the events of the day, she slept well that night.

Come on, grandkids, now is a good time to let your grandparents know you care. Words alone are not enough. Surprise them. Be creative. You will be glad you did.

Betty Naaden, Bismarck

