Letter: Nothing has changed on marijuana measure

Recreational marijuana was a very bad idea four years ago when it was soundly defeated, and it is still a very bad idea. Nothing has changed in four years to make recreational marijuana a better choice for the people of North Dakota. Although the marijuana advocates try to sell us a bill of goods of inevitably, they still do not have the support of the majority of North Dakota voters. Their claim that recreational marijuana was approved by the Legislature in 2021 is simply false. The fact one chamber fell for the argument of recreational marijuana does not make it final, let alone lawful. For recreational marijuana to become law through the Legislature it must be debated and approved by both the House and the Senate, and then it has to be signed by the governor. This renewed effort to inflict recreational marijuana on the people of North Dakota is simply a cynical ploy to bypass the free and full discussion of all of the problems associated with wide-open recreational marijuana sales and use under the guise it has already been approved by the Legislature.