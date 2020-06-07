Letter: Not the time for a new rec center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When money is tight, you don’t buy expensive new toys.

Many people have lost paychecks because of COVID-19. Some have lost their jobs. Many businesses are struggling. Some are going under.

We already have an excellent trail system, where people can walk, jog, bike, rollerblade etc. We have a river and lakes to swim in. We have golf courses, tennis courts, and more.

This is not the time for a new rec center.

Please vote No on City Measure 1.

Ann Knudson, Bismarck

