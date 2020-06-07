Letter: Not the time for a new rec center

When money is tight, you don’t buy expensive new toys.
Many people have lost paychecks because of COVID-19. Some have lost their jobs. Many businesses are struggling. Some are going under.
We already have an excellent trail system, where people can walk, jog, bike, rollerblade etc. We have a river and lakes to swim in. We have golf courses, tennis courts, and more.
This is not the time for a new rec center.
Please vote No on City Measure 1.
Ann Knudson, Bismarck
