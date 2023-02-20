In reference to the column published Feb. 3 and written by Lloyd Omdahl, declaring the United States was not founded on Christian ideals or principles. It is very important that we each can exercise our Constitutional right to free speech, I wonder why in such a political climate that we have not, someone of his position would think it necessary or appropriate to insult a large share of the population by calling us names.
Please folks, let's be more respectful of one another. Please stop insulting each other and calling each other names.
Kitty Edenholm, Bismarck