Letter: Not my father's Republican Party

In 2016, 63% of North Dakota’s voters supported Donald Trump for president. It will more than likely be the same in 2020. I have some questions for Senators Hoeven and Cramer as well for Representative Armstrong. What are the principles governing the new Republican Party under President Trump? What does your party now stand for? What is your stand on health, education, welfare, social security, environment, national debt, non-white immigration; term limits, fair taxation, nationalism? Any wagers on a public response?