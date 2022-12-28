Letter: Not many differences between Dems, GOP

What is the difference between Democrats and Republicans? Answer. Not much. Congressional members did it to us again. $1.7 trillion in spending. A 10% increase in discretionary spending at a time when inflation is growing. More money for the DOJ, FBI, NIH, CDC, DOD than even asked for in agency budgets. No attempt to address immigration or border security. A 4,500 page bill most did not even attempt to read before voting on it. Proxy voting, so most don’t have to even show up to vote to spend $1.7 trillion.
Unfortunately, most Senators and Representatives have figured out WE, the voters, are basically stupid and will never hold any of them accountable. Merry Christmas! One massive lump of coal for us all. What’s wrong with a government shutdown? At least then, they cannot make our lives worse!
Gary P. Miller, Bismarck