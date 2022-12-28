Letter: Not many differences between Dems, GOP

What is the difference between Democrats and Republicans? Answer. Not much. Congressional members did it to us again. $1.7 trillion in spending. A 10% increase in discretionary spending at a time when inflation is growing. More money for the DOJ, FBI, NIH, CDC, DOD than even asked for in agency budgets. No attempt to address immigration or border security. A 4,500 page bill most did not even attempt to read before voting on it. Proxy voting, so most don’t have to even show up to vote to spend $1.7 trillion.