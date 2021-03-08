Letter: Not fair to smear those who disagree

Bill Patrie presents himself as a lover of truth. He also aspires to be a consensus builder and is not shy about making truth claims and proposing them for our belief.

But consider his Feb. 25 column, wherein he proposes various things as self-evidently true. For example, Patrie claims that Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. However, if he bothered to “rise above” his belief system and do minimal research, he would realize that this proposition is very debatable. So those who disagree with him on this issue can only conclude that Patrie is begging the question bigly (to use the Trumpian expression) and not playing fair in the game of public discourse.

Patrie thinks he knows why folks disagree with what he regards as beyond debate: They are delusional. A clear implication from his examples is that this condition approaches mental illness. While it is fine for Bill Patrie to make truth claims, it is not OK for him to smear those who disagree with him. Again, he is not playing fair.

Finally, Patrie descends into insufferable condescension by urging that we poor, benighted, and delusionary North Dakotans be treated with “patience and kindness.” Sheesh!