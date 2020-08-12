Letter: Not a 'cult member' for supporting Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having just read the latest bizarre ramblings of MQ-Hazen I just have to respond to his calling me a cult member because I support President Trump (no surprise to anyone that knows me).

Between MQ-Hazen, LL-Mandan, and at least three other far left leaning regular contributors to this column, there are days I am left wondering what goes on in their minds. It must be Hades to be them!

As I have said many times, over the past 12 years especially, I usually vote as an Independent but the Democrats have not put a candidate out there that I feel is worth my vote. And the past four years have pretty much sealed their fate with my vote.

The Left has gone off the cliff and are seemingly trying their damndest to tear apart 243 years of the greatest Country the world has seen, thus far, and make it a Socialist society where the government pays you whether you work or not, pays all your health care, provides your housing, feeds you, and makes you dependent on them for everything. How well has that worked in the past?

If you find things are that bad here you are free to go anywhere else in this world you think will be a better place to live. I encourage you to do that.