Letter: North Dakota's COVID-19 fight requires unity

North Dakota is currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with one hand tied behind its back. The failure to mount an effective public education effort to increase the public’s use of protective methods has resulted in an alarming surge of cases this summer. The possibility exists of a catastrophic epidemic this fall with multiple deaths and a return to stay-at-home orders. Many health care providers and school personnel are likely to become ill. The following measures are recommended to mitigate this possibility.
1. North Dakota’s leaders need to set an example. It is not best to “do as I say and not as I do.” Anytime a leader is on TV or at a meeting, the leader should be wearing a mask, even if they are maintaining a 6 foot distance.
2. A massive public education effort must begin immediately using TV, radio, newspaper, billboard and online media. North Dakota’s political, religious, entertainment, media and sports leaders should be part of this effort. Leaders from all regions and segments of our state should be asked to participate.
3. A goal set of 90% of North Dakotans wearing masks by Sept. 1, and observation and telephone surveys should be conducted.
4. The governor should implement a state-wide mask order by Sept. 1 or sooner with appropriate exemptions for those unable to wear masks.
5. North Dakota’s confusing risk categorization needs to be revised. The North Dakota Department of Health states that our state is in the green, low-risk zone. On July 16, North Dakota was listed in the orange zone (second highest) by Harvard’s COVID-19 Tracking Site. On July 29, the Trump administration listed North Dakota as one of 21 states in their “Red Zone,” states with large increases in COVID-19 infections. On Aug. 7, there were 181 cases reported in North Dakota and the total active cases were 1,240. I don’t feel that I live in a low-risk community nor a low-risk state.
6. Every effort should be made to increase the availability of N-95 masks to health care providers and surveys of their use should be done and made available to the public. Our health providers need to be safe so they are there for us if we get ill.
7. Elementary, secondary and higher education students, staff and visitors should be required to wear a mask during school activities. Appropriate exemptions should be made.
8. N-95 masks, if supplies are adequate, should be made available to school staff with COVID-19 risk factors.
9. Schools should be strongly encouraged to start instruction with a hybrid model: staggered schedules with a combination of in-person and remote learning. Exceptions should be provided to those students adversely impacted from a staggered schedule. If the expected surge in COVID-19 does not occur, shifting to more in-person education could be accomplished later in the fall. Some rural schools with small class and bus ridership size may be able to safely start in-person school if mask usage is high.
10. Providing school breakfast and lunch in the classroom or greatly staggered lunch times to avoid crowding.
11. Public health staffing needs to increase to provide timely testing, contact tracing and public education.
12. A unified approach in our divided county is needed to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Public education is needed to counter the misinformation. State politicians need to be leaders and set the right example. Health care leaders need to stand up and request that politicians take the right course.
Winter is coming and it is not only the snow and wind that North Dakota needs to fear and prepare for. It is COVID-19!
Dr. Stephen McDonough, Bismarck, is a North Dakota pediatrician who worked for the North Dakota Department of Health from 1985-2000.
