Letter: North Dakota's COVID-19 fight requires unity

North Dakota is currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with one hand tied behind its back. The failure to mount an effective public education effort to increase the public’s use of protective methods has resulted in an alarming surge of cases this summer. The possibility exists of a catastrophic epidemic this fall with multiple deaths and a return to stay-at-home orders. Many health care providers and school personnel are likely to become ill. The following measures are recommended to mitigate this possibility.

1. North Dakota’s leaders need to set an example. It is not best to “do as I say and not as I do.” Anytime a leader is on TV or at a meeting, the leader should be wearing a mask, even if they are maintaining a 6 foot distance.

2. A massive public education effort must begin immediately using TV, radio, newspaper, billboard and online media. North Dakota’s political, religious, entertainment, media and sports leaders should be part of this effort. Leaders from all regions and segments of our state should be asked to participate.

3. A goal set of 90% of North Dakotans wearing masks by Sept. 1, and observation and telephone surveys should be conducted.

4. The governor should implement a state-wide mask order by Sept. 1 or sooner with appropriate exemptions for those unable to wear masks.