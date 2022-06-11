Letter: North Dakotans should fight back

Governor Doug Burgum is working to defeat conservative legislators he considers enemies of his administration through contributions to attack PACs - $4 million since 2020! Some believe he is violating Article V, Section 10 of the ND Constitution:

A governor … who gives or offers, or promises the governor's official influence in consideration on any particular side of any question or matter upon which the member may be required to act in the member's official capacity … upon conviction thereof forfeits all right to hold or exercise any office of trust or honor in this state.

Legal questions would need to be decided in court. Most North Dakotans believe that this interference in the election of the peoples’ representatives is an affront to the separation of powers. If the governor can buy legislators to move his agenda forward, he essentially becomes king of North Dakota.

The residents of North Dakota should fight back. The candidates he intends to defeat are among the conservatives listed below. I urge you to back these candidates with your vote and in conversations with friends and family. We can send a message to the governor that he isn’t the king.

District 3 - Bob Paulson, Jeff Hoverson, Lori VanWinkle

District 7 - Matthew Heilman

District 8 - Jeff Magrum, Brandon Prichard, SuAnn Olson

District 9A - Brenda Malo

District 9B - Donna Henderson

District 15 - Judy Estenson, Kathy Frelich

District 19 - Karen Anderson, Paul Stremick

District 20 - Randy Lemm

District 24 - Cole Christensen, Phillip Kleymann

District 25 - Kathy Skroch, Jason Heitkamp

District 28 - Sebastian Ertelt, Josh Loegering, Darcy Meier

District 31 - Dawson Holle, Karen Rohr

District 33 - Keith Boehm, Bill Tviet, Jeff Delzer

District 39 - Andrew Kordonowy, Thea Lee, Mike Schatz

District 47 - Michael Motschenbacher

Mike Blessum, Minot

