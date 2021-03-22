Letter: North Dakotans have right to affordable drugs

Five years ago, I nearly lost my life to leukemia because I couldn’t afford my medication. Even though my doctors warned me the cancer would return if I didn’t take the medicine, I did not fill my prescription because I couldn’t afford the $2,400 a month co-pay. Luckily, I found the same medicine at a more affordable cost of $680 a month through a Canadian pharmacy.

My story is shockingly common. Surveys have found that one in three Americans did not take a medication as prescribed because of the cost. There have been stories of people dying because they could not afford insulin. No one should be forced to make these horrible choices. That is why I share my story and why I’m urging both our state and federal legislators to take action to lower prescription drug prices.

Drug companies continue to raise drug prices with impunity. Launch prices are skyrocketing as well. We now see drugs enter the market with seven-figure price tags.

Some drug manufacturers claim that high drug prices are needed to support innovation. However, research has consistently demonstrated no correlation between drug prices and innovation. Further, more than three-quarters of drug patents awarded in recent years were for existing drugs that had been recycled or repurposed.