Letter: North Dakotans have right to affordable drugs

Five years ago, I nearly lost my life to leukemia because I couldn’t afford my medication. Even though my doctors warned me the cancer would return if I didn’t take the medicine, I did not fill my prescription because I couldn’t afford the $2,400 a month co-pay. Luckily, I found the same medicine at a more affordable cost of $680 a month through a Canadian pharmacy.
My story is shockingly common. Surveys have found that one in three Americans did not take a medication as prescribed because of the cost. There have been stories of people dying because they could not afford insulin. No one should be forced to make these horrible choices. That is why I share my story and why I’m urging both our state and federal legislators to take action to lower prescription drug prices.
Drug companies continue to raise drug prices with impunity. Launch prices are skyrocketing as well. We now see drugs enter the market with seven-figure price tags.
Some drug manufacturers claim that high drug prices are needed to support innovation. However, research has consistently demonstrated no correlation between drug prices and innovation. Further, more than three-quarters of drug patents awarded in recent years were for existing drugs that had been recycled or repurposed.
Drug manufacturers’ outrageous pricing behavior has real consequences for people like me. Some trek to Canada, while others risk their lives by rationing or skipping doses. A recent survey by AARP found that 44% of North Dakotans who stopped taking a prescribed medicine did so due to cost.
It is not just patients being affected by drug company pricing practices: each of us is already paying for skyrocketing drug prices. We pay not only at the pharmacy counter, but through higher insurance premiums and higher taxes to fund programs like Medicare and Medicaid.
Meanwhile, drug companies are fighting for the status quo. Pharmaceutical industry lobbyists are at the North Dakota state Capitol telling legislators that more affordable drugs will harm consumers.
There are four bills before the N.D. Legislature that offer solutions.
House Bill 1032 is a transparency bill would require pharmaceutical companies to provide information about how a drug is priced, and to justify large price increases.
Senate Bill 2209 would allow for the safe importation of prescription drugs from Canada. Senate Bill 2170 would allow the state to “import” drug prices instead of the actual drugs. And Senate Bill 2212 would require a legislative interim study on prescription drug pricing.
The simple truth is medications do not work if patients cannot afford them.
We cannot afford to continue to pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Thankfully, the N.D. Legislature has an opportunity to help North Dakotans by passing these important pieces of legislation.
Roger Roehl lives in Mandan.