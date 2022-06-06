Letter: North Dakota votes can't be bought

North Dakota votes can not be bought by a lot of money paying for sound bites, that say little about who somebody really is. North Dakota votes always check out who people are and what they have been doing, before they were running. North Dakota votes always check out who is donating money to own a candidate. North Dakota votes always check the voting record of people that have been in office. Just because they were bought once does not mean it will not be down again or will it work again thereby proving ND votes are poorly informed and all it takes is a sound bite, and you have not the citizens of the state that are represented, but the person donating the money. Dictators have been elected by the representative of the people before in history, just saying, will watch how it plays out.