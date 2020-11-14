Letter: North Dakota United calls for statewide mask mandate

The single biggest threat to North Dakota’s economy, families, education, and a return to normalcy is the scourge of the coronavirus and COVID-19. It stands to reason then that the single best way to eliminate these threats is to mitigate their effects.

North Dakotans are right to be concerned about the lack of progress being made in our fight against this insidious virus. All the science points to relatively simple practices that can easily be employed to reduce the likelihood of infection: practice social distancing, practice effective hand hygiene and wear a mask. Yet here we are with seemingly weekly highs in the rate of infection, hospitalizations and COVID-19-related deaths in North Dakota.

At North Dakota United, we have surveyed our K-12 teacher and education support professional members to gauge their level of concern three times since July. The trendlines are concerning as they indicate a growing belief that steps taken by state leadership have not gone far enough. Support for mandated masks in schools has grown to 86%. Eighty percent of our members believe that there should be mask mandates in their communities. Perhaps most concerning, is that only 51% of educators have committed to remaining in the teaching profession next year. These results come from our members and transcend political affiliation or the size or location of their communities.