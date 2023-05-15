The storm that just wouldn’t quit, the 68th legislative session, is finally over. Let’s start to assess the damage in farm country.

With a super majority, the NDGOP increased state spending to $19.5 billion. Compared to the conservative Republicans in 2009, a budget of $8.5 billion.

With the signing of HB1371, successful software businessman Doug Burgum, now wants to sell our farms to the highest out of state corporate bidders. Allowing out of state corporations to buy land will never be a solution to challenges faced in rural communities. The repetitive corporate mergers taking place in the last 20 years with livestock, meat packers, stock yards, seed companies, financial banks, and dealerships, aren’t enough. Land is already escalating in price – how can beginning farmers compete? Burgum wants corporations to have our farmland too and it should be pointed out nobody asked for this. 75% of the voters rejected this idea in 2016 and members of both parties voted against it.

There used to be several ways to gauge success in agriculture, one being people living on the land, as stewards of God’s creation. Another was when 3 or 4 generations could gather around a dinner table to share a moment, a harvest, and know that what they were doing would be sustainable for the next generation. But corporations invited to our state by Gov. Burgum and Commissioner Goehring will gauge their success by the stockholder payback, not by the strength of family or community.

In the Art Link documentary, "When the Landscape is Quiet Again" there is a reference that ND is not for sale. In the aftermath of the storm, remember that it was Burgum who sold us out to corporate agriculture so he can claim to be a successful businessman.

Ben Vig, Sharon