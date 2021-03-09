Letter: North Dakota smoke-free air law is under attack

The Bismarck Tobacco Free Coalition has always advocated for smoke-free air protection for all workers and it continues to do so today.

In 2005, the city of Bismarck passed its first smoke-free ordinance. However, it excluded bars. Bartenders, wait-staff, and gaming employees let us know that they felt excluded and unprotected. Our coalition educated others about the need to protect all workers, no matter their place of employment, and eventually the citizens of the city of Bismarck voted to adopt a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance.

On Nov. 6, 2012, every county in the state of North Dakota voted in favor of a comprehensive smoke-free indoor air law for North Dakota. Since that time, equal protection against the harmful effects of secondhand smoke has been experienced by all North Dakotans.

Our legislators have brought forth House Bill 1152 which would create an exemption to our North Dakota Smoke-Free Law by allowing public “cigar bars.” This bill has been passed by the House of Representatives and will be heard by the Senate Industry, Business, and Finance Committee shortly. HB 1152 caters to only 4% of North Dakota’s population, as just 4% reported using cigars. This exemption opens a door to inequality for North Dakotans. For example, a “cigar bar” could open in a strip mall next door to a restaurant - sharing walls means sharing air.