We all know that business is good in North Dakota – but thanks to a successful 2023 legislative session, business is now even better.

The North Dakota legislature adjourned after 75 days, and they got a lot of things done that will help small business owners here in our state grow and thrive.

One of the biggest victories small business owners saw this year was tax reform – which will also benefit every single person in North Dakota. The state’s income tax was reduced, and property taxes lowered. You know what that means: the more money small business owners have in their pocket, the more they can invest back in their business, create new jobs, and hire and retain workers.

North Dakota’s workforce challenges continue to grow. According to the latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, which represents thousands of small businesses across the state, optimism for the future decreased yet again and is still well below the 49-year average. Inflation and labor quality are the biggest concerns.

You’ve seen all those “hiring” signs around town. Our small business owners are desperate to hire workers – but so many can’t find people to not only employ but keep on the job.

We made headway this legislative session thanks to a bill that allows some teenagers to work construction jobs. Soon, North Dakotans who are 16 and older can help on job sites if they are in an apprenticeship program or in an approved career and technical education program. This moves the needle for many of our small business owners who are way behind schedule because they simply can’t find anyone to work.

Another big help for small business owners is legislation that will help families with access and affordability of childcare. If you’re a parent, you know how expensive it is. Soon, families will see $65 million in additional funding to help.

The National Federation of Independent business applauds the steps legislators took this session to keep North Dakota running.

This year lawmakers not only passed business-friendly bills, but defeated legislation that would have been costly and burdensome for small businesses.

Small business owners are the backbone of North Dakota’s economy. They create jobs, give back to their community, and treat their employees like family. After the 2023 legislative session, it remains clear that North Dakota will continue to have one of the most stable economies in the country and thanks to our lawmakers and governor, will continue to support its small business owners.