Letter: North Dakota should not tolerate incivility

How sad to hear that North Dakota is losing two legislators, due to lack of civility within the ranks of our lawmakers. One from each party makes it clear that this is not political but could be a real problem if not quickly contained. Responsibility demands respect; if that isn’t happening during business sessions there need to be repercussions.

I propose a Legislative Monitor position, like we had in grade school. If our lawmakers cannot act respectfully to each other while discussing things, then they need to be punished – same as kids.

Sassing would send a person “into the corner.” Rudely interrupting could result in “bread and water” for lunch. Repetitive bullies get their name in the newspaper under the title “Naughty Lawmaker” plus grounding for a week.

There is more than enough trouble in our nation’s capital. We don’t need to copy those tactics here. North Dakota is better than that.

Geno Sloan, Mott

