ND should make product MN wants

Imagine that North Dakota wants to buy new windows for a state office building. The state has previously purchased windows made in Minnesota, but it finds a product it considers better in a different state. In response, Minnesota sues to force North Dakota to buy its windows. What a stupid lawsuit. If Minnesota wants sell to North Dakota, it needs to make a product North Dakota wants.

So if Minnesota wants to buy what it considers a better electricity product (one made without fossil fuels) from another state, shouldn’t it be allowed to? What a stupid lawsuit this state is planning. If North Dakota wants to sell electricity to Minnesota, it should make a product Minnesota wants. That’s capitalism.

Stephen Pickard, Bismarck