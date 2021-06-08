Letter: North Dakota should investigate boarding school site

The Fraine Barracks of the North Dakota National Guard includes the former site of the Bismarck Indian School, which operated from 1907 to 1937. We need to conduct an archaeological survey of that site as soon as possible to ensure that the remains of any children found buried there are repatriated to their families. North Dakota needs to be proactive, rather than reacting to inevitable demands. Those who want better relations with tribal nations would do well to deal with this situation expeditiously.