Letter: North Dakota should invest in sustainable energy

Recently the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s requested $25 million from North Dakota taxpayers to somehow make fossil fuels more acceptable to energy consumers. Also, Governor Burgum and the Congressional delegation blasted President Biden’s oil drilling moratorium on federal lands. Today Rep. Nehring proposed taxing wind farms and giving the funds to coal fired plants.

Is there anyone in the public arena talking about North Dakota’s future – sustainable wind, solar and hydro energy, not fossil fuels?

Why should North Dakota increase spending for the wasteful oil and coal industries? We already exempt them from various taxes and provide support for research and low-cost federal land leases. Also, to keep the industry’s customers happy gas taxes have been kept low even though the roads and bridges they fund require serious attention. Is wind and potentially solar generation so competitive and popular with consumers that fossils fuels can only be viable with more government subsidies?