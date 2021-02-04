Letter: North Dakota should invest in sustainable energy

Recently the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s requested $25 million from North Dakota taxpayers to somehow make fossil fuels more acceptable to energy consumers. Also, Governor Burgum and the Congressional delegation blasted President Biden’s oil drilling moratorium on federal lands. Today Rep. Nehring proposed taxing wind farms and giving the funds to coal fired plants.
Is there anyone in the public arena talking about North Dakota’s future – sustainable wind, solar and hydro energy, not fossil fuels?
Why should North Dakota increase spending for the wasteful oil and coal industries? We already exempt them from various taxes and provide support for research and low-cost federal land leases. Also, to keep the industry’s customers happy gas taxes have been kept low even though the roads and bridges they fund require serious attention. Is wind and potentially solar generation so competitive and popular with consumers that fossils fuels can only be viable with more government subsidies?
Whose interests are being promoted in the public arena? North Dakota workers have more jobs in wind energy than in oil. North Dakota landowners benefit more from having wind generators on their land compared to oil rigs, pipelines, and associated storage plants, if they do not have the mineral rights. And, we now know the impact of wind industry on North Dakota communities is negligible compared to oil and coal. Wind generator construction is very short-term, and maintenance does not require increased attention to roads and reclamation.
North Dakota’s spending and advocacy should be based in facts and reflect local conditions, not fear and the interests of out of state corporations. North Dakota has historically benefited from oil and coal; but, now, we should be investing precious tax dollars and our leaders’ clout in our future reality: sustainable wind, solar and hydro power, not fossil fuels.
Kari Conrad, Bismarck