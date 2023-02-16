Clearly Minnesota does not like North Dakota electricity — how it is made. Minnesota at some future date will stop purchasing this electricity. Fine, I say. Let’s sell it to someone else! Starting as soon as possible. Or isn’t there a market for our electricity as there is an over supply in the United States? Just what is the demand for electricity country wide? I am led to believe we are using ALL of our supply and the demand is only going to increase? Is it impossible/too expensive to find other customers?