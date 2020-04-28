Letter: North Dakota should do more to help micro-businesses

We need to do more as a state to help our micro-businesses. We can't continue to rely on the federal government to get us out of this crisis. The majority of businesses in North Dakota are small businesses, defined by 500 employees or less. I believe that most are actually micro-businesses, 10 employees or less. These are our local baristas, personal trainers, manicurists. Our small bars, grocery stores, boutiques and auto shops, to name a few. Our micro-businesses make our communities special, and we can’t afford to lose them; they are too important. The Commerce Department is doing a great job helping our bankers and businesses apply for federal programs and unemployment compensation, but we need to do more as a state and in our cities.