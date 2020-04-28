Letter: North Dakota should do more to help micro-businesses

We need to do more as a state to help our micro-businesses. We can't continue to rely on the federal government to get us out of this crisis. The majority of businesses in North Dakota are small businesses, defined by 500 employees or less. I believe that most are actually micro-businesses, 10 employees or less. These are our local baristas, personal trainers, manicurists. Our small bars, grocery stores, boutiques and auto shops, to name a few. Our micro-businesses make our communities special, and we can’t afford to lose them; they are too important. The Commerce Department is doing a great job helping our bankers and businesses apply for federal programs and unemployment compensation, but we need to do more as a state and in our cities.
I have a couple ideas to help our micro-businesses:
• Send a check to them right now – $1,000 for every full-time employee, and $500 for every part-time employee. Call it a no interest loan from the Bank of North Dakota until it’s forgiven by the Legislature in 2021.
• Give a grant at the get-go. What our businesses need right now is liquidity, not debt.
• Suspend payroll taxes until the end of the year. This will need legislative approval, but maybe there is something we can do.
• Suspend all utilities for the short term. This will put pressure on local budgets, but the long-term goal is they stay open.
Our micro-businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need a state and city plan to keep them alive. Let’s explore every creative, out of the box, crazy idea, because every North Dakota community – from rural to urban – needs to keep Main Street intact.
Rep. Pamela Anderson, D-Fargo
