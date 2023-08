It’s about time to mandate seat belts be worn by all but the $20 fine and no points is ridiculous. I’ve been wearing a belt since the 1960s when Ford came out with a front seat lap belt option and in all vehicles since. This personal freedom B.S. only goes so far until it affects my pocket book. I wonder how many have died needlessly for personal freedom? In my vehicle for some reason the motor never starts until all the belts click. It’s about time!