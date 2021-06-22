Letter: North Dakota right to pursue carbon neutral goal

Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal for North Dakota to become carbon neutral by 2030 has garnered national attention. His commitment recognizes the opportunity to reduce regional carbon emissions and to capitalize on North Dakota geologic resources, skilled workforce, and industry know-how.

North Dakota is strategically positioned to lead in carbon management through large-scale capture, transport and secure geologic storage of carbon dioxide emissions from energy and industrial sectors, while facilitating further development of abundant renewable energy. The state can leverage its pioneering carbon capture experience at Dakota Gasification and extraordinary geologic potential to store CO2 from its own industries and others around the region.

Realizing this vision will enable the Upper Midwest’s ethanol and fertilizer producers, refiners and gas processors to reduce their carbon footprint and supply expanding markets for low-carbon fuels in California and elsewhere. Retrofitting power plants with carbon capture would also meet a growing regional need for dispatchable 24/7 zero-carbon electricity to support further addition of renewable energy on the grid. Finally, Gov. Burgum’s initiative creates an opportunity to protect family-supporting jobs by enlisting local boilermakers, pipefitters, laborers and other skilled workers to halt climate change.