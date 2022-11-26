Letter: North Dakota Republican Party listens to the electorate

I felt compelled to respond to a recent article by Tory Jackson.

Why has the Republican Party done so well since 1992? It’s because we listen to the electorate. Since the days of Ed Schafer, the Republican Party has worked very hard to show the people of North Dakota what Republican values mean and how these values have helped our state achieve an unparalleled record of success.

Under Republican leadership, we have maintained a balanced budget and created a management process in which the executive and legislative branches work together to save, rather than spend, every dollar. Under Republican leadership, we have achieved an ideal economic and regulatory environment to attract business, which has made North Dakota an energy and agricultural leader. Simply put: under Republican leadership, we have made North Dakota the very best place in which to live and start a business.

In choosing Republicans year after year, North Dakotans are not blindly picking a single political party; rather, they are making an informed choice to support individual liberties, personal responsibility, limited government, the rule of law, lower taxes, the right to bear arms, quality education, and traditional values.

The Republican Party is governed by an unspoken rule, which we take seriously as a party. We understand that the seats we hold are not our seats, but rather, they are the people’s seats.

We cannot – and will not – get complacent in our leadership. As Republicans, we always pledge to listen and to lead as the people. Thank you, North Dakota, for your trust and for your belief in the North Dakota Republican Party.

Perrie Schafer, Bismarck

Chairman, North Dakota Republican Party